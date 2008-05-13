fwbackups 1.44 progress

First of all I wanted to mention I've registered #fwbackups irc.freenode.net, so you you have an account feel free to come by and discuss and ideas, feedback or bugs.

I've also been learning C++ (slowly) so I'm going to rewrite fwbackups into C++ but keep the interface the same. In other words, you shouldn't notice a thing except it being much, much faster! A friend also recently joined the development team, so hoepfully 1.44 won't take too long and we're planning to release with support for archives, direct copy as well as incremental backups à-la-Time Machine, have a backend plug-in system and have it run naitively in OS X too!