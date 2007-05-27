Media (DVD, mp3, etc) playback in Fedora

- 3 min read
Yum configured to use the 3rd party RPM Fusion repository
Requirements
All at Once!
To install all the codecs, applications and plugins mentioned in this howto at once, run:
yum -y remove totem;yum -y install totem-xine libdvdcss libdvdread libdvdplay \
livdvdnav lsdvd libdvbpsi gecko-mediaplayer mplayer mplayer-gui xine-lib-extras-nonfree \
xine-lib-extras libdvdcss libdvdread libdvdplay compat-libstdc++-33 \
gstreamer-plugins-good gstreamer-plugins-bad gstreamer-plugins-ugly
Remember that removing totem may remove additional applications - If you'd like them back, make sure you add them to the 'yum install' command.
DVD Playback
yum -y install libdvdcss libdvdread libdvdplay libdvdnav lsdvd libdvbpsi
Note that libdvdcss and the other libraries listed here may be illegal to distribute, install or use depending on your local copyright laws. Distribute/install/use at your own risk, I'm not responsible for anything that happens as a result.
Totem-Xine
Totem-Xine is a movie player that is based on Xine and not GStreamer. While the interface is exactly the same as Fedora's Totem player, using the Xine backend will allow for playback of media such as DVD, WMV, MPEG video and more.
yum -y remove totem;yum -y install totem-xine xine-lib-extras-nonfree \
xine-lib-extras
MPlayer and MPlayerPlug-In
MPlayer is also a movie player like Totem, although I find interface of MPlayer harder to use compared to totem-xine and additionally there is no support for DVD menus at the moment. Still, mplayer offers a web plugin for Mozilla/Firefox and packs in tons of codecs making it a valuable package.
yum -y install mplayer mplayer-gui gecko-mediaplayer
GStreamer plugins
Seeing as Fedora uses the GStreamer engine for many programs, it's a must to install the extra GStreamer plugin packs. This is the package that will allow for MP3 playback on your Fedora system.
yum -y install gstreamer gstreamer-plugins-good gstreamer-plugins-bad gstreamer-plugins-ugly
Macromedia Adobe Flash Player
rpm -Uhv http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-i386-1.0-1.noarch.rpm
yum -y install flash-plugin
Java (JRE) and JRE web plugin
Please see this howto for instructions.
RealPlayer
Please click 'Download RPM Package' on this page, then save that file in your home. Open a terminal (Applications > Accessories or System Tools > Terminal) and type:
rpm -Uhv RealPlayer11GOLD.rpm && rm RealPlayer11GOLD.rpm -f
RealPlayer and the Mozilla plugin should now be installed.