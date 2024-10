fwbackups 1.43.1 is done... It includes a new "follow links" backup option, fixes several bugs present in 1.43.0 and also has a full set of documentation installed to /usr/share/gnome/help/fwbackups.

Sorry for the inconvienience, but it turns out automatic backups in 1.43.0 doesn't work at all so if you're using automatic backup, it is a good idea to update to 1.43.1.