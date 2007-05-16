Getting ATI cards to work in Fedora

Ensuring that your graphic card works the way you want it to in Linux can be a long and tenious task if you are encountering problems. This guide will show you how to setup the radeon or the proprietary fglrx driver with your ATI graphics card to make sure your card is functioning as it should.

Getting ATI cards to work



Requirements Yum configured to use the 3rd party Livna repository



If building the drivers using the packages directly from ATI/AMD's site, please install a few packages first:

su -c 'yum install qt-devel compat-libstdc++-33 -y'

The 'radeon' driver

Radeon is an open-source alternative to the proprietary fglrx driver, offering support for many (but not all) ATI cards including some that aren't supported any longer in the latest fglrx drivers! While it's performance may not match exactly that of fglrx, its performance is still very decent. It is included in part of the standard Xorg driver packages in Fedora, so it requires almost no configuration at all! Simply edit the /etc/X11/xorg.conf file and in the "Device" section you will come across a line like this: