- Yum configured to use the 3rd party Livna repository
- A working graphics card (with direct rendering enabled). If you need help with this, please see the howtos for nVidia or ATI respectively
Note: When using Xgl programs will always detect DRI to be disabled, even if it is functioning correctly. A test which can be performed to determine if it is really working is to run glxgears. If the animation is smooth, then DRI is working correctly even though it is not reported as so.
- If using an nVidia card, please ensure your driver version is 1.0-9625 or greater.
- livna-config-disply:
su -
yum install livna-config-display
yum update livna-config-display
exit
- Xgl-settings (noarch.rpm)
- xorg-x11-server-Xgl (i386.rpm)
Desktop Effects - AIGLX, Xgl & Compiz, Beryl
Requirements
AIGLX
AIGLX - Prep
To ensure AIGLX is configured correctly, run:
livna-config-display
Select 'AIGLX' as the current configuration and apply it.
AIGLX - Compiz
su -c "yum install compiz"
gconftool-2 -s '/apps/metacity/general/compositing_manager' --type bool true
desktop-effects
AIGLX - Beryl
su -c "yum install beryl-gnome beryl-kde"
beryl-manager
beryl-settings
Xgl
Xgl - Prep
To use Xgl, first the binaries must be installed as they are not (yet) included in the Fedora project. Please download the following packages from daMaestro's Xgl Files into your home directory:
su -c 'rpm -Uhv Xgl-settings*noarch*.rpm xorg-x11-server-Xgl*.rpm'
Now that Xgl is installed, your desktop manager must be configured to use it too. livna-config-display can automatically configure GDM and KDM; for other managers you will have to find how to do this step on your own.
livna-config-display
Select 'Xgl' as the current configuration and apply it.
Xgl - Compiz
su -c "yum install compiz"
gconftool-2 -s '/apps/metacity/general/compositing_manager' --type bool true
desktop-effects
Xgl - Beryl
su -c "yum install beryl-gnome beryl-kde"
beryl-manager
beryl-settings
Common Questions
Q: What's the "Desktop Effects" people keep talking about?
A: I've used "Desktop Effects" in the title of this thread because the 3D effects are commonly called this, although technically Desktop Effects is just the name of the program used to start Compiz, one of many window managers. The window manager, such as Beryl or Compiz are what really provide the 3D effects.