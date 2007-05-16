Getting nVidia cards to work in Fedora

- 5 min read
Getting nVidia cards to work
Requirements
The 'nv' or 'nouveau' driver
Driver "DriverNameHere"
Change this line to:
Driver "Name"
Where 'Name' is either 'nv' (recommended) or 'nouveau' if you're feeling lucky. Once you restart the computer everything should be functioning (or maybe not if you chose the 'nouveau' driver)
The 'nvidia' driver
A note on legacy drivers:
Please note that any card below the GeForce FX series is no longer supported by the mainstream nvidia drivers.
If you have a Riva or TNT card, you are going to have to use the nvidia legacy drivers. Simply follow the instructions below like normal but replace all instances of:
A full product support list for legacy is available here.
If you are using a GeForce2, 3 or 4 (including MX) card, a you are going to have to use the 96xx series nvidia drivers as your card is not designated as legacy but is no longer supported by the 97xx series drivers.
Simply follow the instructions like normal but replace:
A full product support list for the 96xx series driver is available here.
su -
yum install kmod-nvidia xorg-x11-drv-nvidia
nvidia-config-display enable
service nvidia restart
Please note that for a xen kernel, 'kmod-nvidia-xen' will need to be installed. This rule is applied to all the kernel variants, such as PAE (kmod-nvidia-PAE) and so on.
Additionally, if you are running a x86_64 (a 64-bit) operating system the 32bit libraries can be installed for compatibility reasons:
yum install -y xorg-x11-drv-nvidia-libs-32bit
Common Questions
Q: What does transaction error with conflicting files mean?
A: If you're seeing lots of messages like this when trying to install or upgrade the nvidia driver:
Transaction Check Error: package kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6 is already installed
file /boot/System.map-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6 from nstall of kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6
conflicts with file from package kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6
file /boot/config-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6 from install of kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6
conflicts with file from package kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6
[...]
it means you have been hit by the Anaconda i586/i686 bug. Please see this page for instructions on solving the issue.
Q: How can I test if the driver works now that it's installed?
A: Simply run 'glxgears' like this:
glxgears
Alternatively you can also check the output of 'glxinfo':
glxinfo | grep direct -i
glxinfo | grep OpenGL -i
Option "AddARGBGLXVisuals" "True"
Option "DisableGLXRootClipping" "True"