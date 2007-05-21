Installing 3rd party repositories for Yum

There are many third party RPM repositores available for Fedora and/or RedHat based repos such as Livna, FreshRPMs, Dries (RPMForge) and Dribble. Soon many of these will merge into one repo called RPMFusion , but until then this guide will show you how to install these third party repos without giving you headaches.

Before we start...

Q: What in the world is a repository?

A: A repository (often called a 'repo') in terms of Yum (Yellow dog Updater, Modified) is a location which Yum can use to download packages from. Fedora offers Core and Extras as the official repositories, however many third-party repos are available that allow for the installation of various codecs such as mp3/dvd/wmv playback or for packages that are not allowed to be packaged in the Core and Extras due to legal reasons.

Q: I can't install anything! I'm getting transaction errors like this:

error: can't create transaction lock on /var/lib/rpm/__db.000

A: This is because to install packages, you have to become the root user which is the only user which should have access to your package database. To do so, run this command before you start any of the commands below:

su -

(That's su followed by a space and a dash)

You'll only need to execute this command once before anything mentioned below, as you will stay as root until you close the terminal or type the exit command.