Last May (the week of the 21st) I was interviewed by the Gazette by surprise - one of my clients had sent a letter to the Gazette and they wanted to interview me about Diffingo and the free support/software I offer. Then the same day that the article was published CTV asked for and interview as well! If you'd like to have a look, here is the article and the CTV interview:

Gazette article (PNG image, 5.8MB)

CTV Interview (QuickTime/MP4 movie, 3.3MB)

