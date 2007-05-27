Media (DVD, mp3, etc) playback in Fedora

The Fedora project believes in free software, and seeing as such patent-encumbered or proprietary formats are not included in the Fedora distributions. Unfortunately, that means that that media such as DVDs, MP3s, many types of video, Java content and .swf Flash content cannot be viewed on a fresh install of Fedora. This guide will show you how to install various plugins and codecs to allow the playback of this type of content.

Requirements

Yum configured to use the 3rd party Livna repository

All at Once! To install all the codecs, applications and plugins mentioned in this howto at once, run: yum -y remove totem;yum -y install totem-xine totem-plparser \

libdvdcss libdvdread libdvdplay livdvdnav lsdvd libdvbpsi gecko-mediaplayer mplayer mplayer-gui \

xine-lib-extras-nonfree xine-lib-extras libdvdcss libdvdread libdvdplay compat-libstdc++-33

Remember that removing totem may remove additional applications - If you'd like them back, make sure you add them to the 'yum install' command.

DVD Playback



yum -y install libdvdcss libdvdread libdvdplay libdvdnav lsdvd libdvbpsi Note that libdvdcss and the other libraries listed here may be illegal to distribute, install or use depending on your local copyright laws. Distribute/install/use at your own risk, I'm not responsible for anything that happens as a result.

Totem-Xine Totem-Xine is a movie player that is based on Xine and not GStreamer. While the interface is exactly the same as Fedora's Totem player, using the Xine backend will allow for playback of media such as DVD, WMV, MPEG video and more. yum -y remove totem;yum -y install totem-xine xine-lib-extras-nonfree xine-lib-extras



MPlayer and MPlayerPlug-In MPlayer is also a movie player like Totem, although I find interface of MPlayer harder to use compared to totem-xine and additionally there is no support for DVD menus at the moment. Still, mplayer offers a web plugin for Mozilla/Firefox and packs in tons of codecs making it a valuable package. yum -y install mplayer mplayer-gui gecko-mediaplayer GStreamer plugins Seeing as Fedora uses the GStreamer engine for many programs, it's a must to install the extra GStreamer plugin packs. This is the package that will allow for MP3 playback on your Fedora system. yum -y install gstreamer gstreamer-plugins-good gstreamer-plugins-bad gstreamer-plugins-ugly

Macromedia Adobe Flash Player rpm -Uhv http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-i386-1.0-1.noarch.rpm

yum -y install flash-plugin



Java (JRE) and JRE web plugin Please see this howto for instructions. RealPlayer Please click 'Download RPM Package' on this page, then save that file in your home. Open a terminal (Applications > Accessories or System Tools > Terminal) and type: rpm -Uhv RealPlayer10GOLD.rpm && rm RealPlayer10GOLD.rpm -f

RealPlayer and the Mozilla plugin should now be installed.