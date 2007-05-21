Audio, Video, Pitch!

- 1 min read
- Take your favorite video, it doesn't matter what.
- Use Avidemux2, a great video editor to export just the audio as a WAV. To do this, select WAV PCM as your audio codec and then select Audio > Save from the menu.
- Open the resulting .wav in Audacity and use the Change Pitch filter on the entire file.
- TIP: -30% sound like low-pitch and +35% sounds more high-pitch.
- Export your Audacity project as a .wav PCM file.
- Now, return to Avidemux and select Audio > Main Track. Choose External PCM from the dropdown and now locate your saved WAV from Audacity.
- Change the audio codec to FFmpg MP2, 128kbps.
- Change the video codec to DVD(lavc) and make sure the Container is 'MPEG PS+AV'
- Save your new video and laugh
I did something random but rather amusing this weekend:
It usually takes a while to encode, and the quality won't probably be great... But it's still pretty funny. Some of my mpeg's didn't work, for that I had to play to fiddle with the framerate & filters among other things for an hour or two before they turned out right.