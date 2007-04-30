Well, slowly but surely I'm getting to that final fwbackups 1.43.0 release... I noticed import/export stopped working in fwbackups 1.43.0 beta3 this friday, so that's fixed in my local SVN and it'll go into RC1 when I figure I've fixed enough to put it out. The crontab should be in much better sync with sets too, and I've also made tar.gz use tar xfz instead of making a tar then gzip'ing it. I figure I'll go for RC1, RC2, RC3 then gold.

I've also being thinking about the future of audio-convert-mod, or rather, the lack of it. It's getting pretty huge to maintain, and internationalizing it is getting troublesome. So, once I finish with fwbackups, goodbye to audio-convert-mod and welcome to media-convert... A full pygtk app that handles many formats, and supports videos too!