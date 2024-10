The devel branch of xorg-x11-drv-fglrx has just been duplicated over into FC-6, so the new FC-6 package using livna-config-display for all the file editing and configuration! This means it's generally faster, easier to use and now has many more features like automatic disabling of Composite and AIGLX in xorg.conf so DRI works out-of-the-box. Enjoy!