Fedora 10 was released yesterday, and I'm very impressed. This are much smoother this time around than in Fedora 9, and the Solar artwork is simply stunning. You can see some screenshots in this Phoronix review, and if you like it you can grab the LiveCD/LiveUSB, CD and DVD ISO images here. I've also updated all my blog howtos for Fedora 10, so if you need any help setting up your system with RPM Fusion be sure to check them out!