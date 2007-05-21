Installing 3rd party repositories for Yum

RPM Fusion is the merger of the Livna, FreshRPMs and Dribble repositories. To install it, simply run:

RPMForge (Dries)

Please note that RPMForge has not yet rebuild their packages for Fedora 9. For the time being, installing it is not recommended.

Currently there is no release RPM for Dries (RPMForge) and as a result it must be manually configured. Below is a generic configuration that should work, however if it doesn't work properly, please see the Dries configuration page for more information. Place a the following contents into the /etc/yum.repos.d/rpmforge.repo file:

# Name: RPMforge RPM Repository for Fedora Core $releasever - $basearch

# URL: http://rpmforge.net/

[rpmforge]

name = Fedora 10 - RPMforge - Dries

baseurl = http://apt.sw.be/dries/fedora/fc$releasever/$basearch/dries/RPMS

enabled = 1

#gpgkey = file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-rpmforge-dries

gpgcheck = 0

Common Questions

Concerning repos and Fedora development

If you are using rawhide (aka Fedora Development), follow the instructions like normal and if a specific version is required as in the case of Livna, use the latest version possible. To enable the development repo, look in the /etc/yum.repos.d folder and you should find name.repo file and a name-devel.repo file. Edit the name.repo file and change:

enabled=1

to:

enabled=0

Now, in the name-devel.repo file, change:

enabled=0

to:

enabled=1

This will disable the regular repository and enable the development repository so that the packages are compatible with the Fedora's development repository(ies).

A note of warning



Please remember that until RpmFusion is completed, repositories such as FreshRPMs and ATRPMs have packages that conflict with packages from Livna and/or Fedora Core|Extras. If you would like to avoid these conflicts, it is recommended that you set the incompatible repos to the disabled state. Just as shown above, simply edit the respective .repo file and change

enabled=1

to

enabled=0

Refer to the table below to find the location of the various .repo files:

Name of repository Location of .repo file RPM Fusion /etc/yum.repos.d/rpmfusion*.repo ATrpms /etc/yum.repos.d/atrpms.repo RPMForge (Dries) /etc/yum.repos.d/rpmforge.repo

Q: I would like to use a repo, but you recommended I disable it - What's the point!?

A: Even if a repository is disabled, this does not mean Yum cannot use it - You can temporairily enable a repository by using the --enablerepo=name option with Yum or in Yumex by selecting the repositories for the run. For example:

yum --enablerepo=freshrpms install package_from_freshrpms

Will temporarily enable freshrpms and install package_from_freshrpms. Once yum has finished it's work, the FreshRPMs repo returns to it's normal disabled state.