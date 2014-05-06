CentOS 5 name server [MyDNS]

- 3 min read
- A MyDNS name server
- A database to hold the DNS record information
This how-to will show you how to configure:
Before starting
Please ensure that you have followed the instructions in the getting started guide here.
If you have not setup the database server yet, please follow the database how-to first.
Installing MyDNS
yum install mydns mydns-mysql
chkconfig mydns on
iptables -I RH-Firewall-1-INPUT 4 -p udp -m udp --sport 53 --dport 1024:65535 -j ACCEPT
iptables -I RH-Firewall-1-INPUT 4 -p udp -m udp --dport 53 -j ACCEPT
service iptables save
Setting up the database
MyDNS uses MySQL as its backend to store record information, so it needs a database setup before it can be configured. Start by opening a root MySQL session:
mysql -u root -p
Enter your MySQL root user's password and type at the
mysql> prompt:
CREATE DATABASE mydns;
GRANT SELECT ON mydns.* TO 'mydns'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'mydns_password';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
EXIT;
Replace
new_password with a secure password. It will be used to grant MyDNS read-only access to the record database; this ensures that no exploits can result in write access to the record store (it is recommend that you setup another MySQL user for scripted write access to the database).
Next, import the default database:
mydns --create-tables | mysql -u root -p mydns
The last step is to adjust the MyDNS configuration file to use the newly database user credentials:
sed -i.bak -e 's/db-user = username/db-user = mydns/' /etc/mydns.conf
sed -i.bak -e 's/db-password = password/db-password = mydns_password/' /etc/mydns.conf
As before, replace
mydns_password with your selected MySQL user password for MyDNS.
Start the service
MyDNS is now fully configured and ready to run. The service can be started:
service mydns start
Administering the server
MyDNS will now serve records zones from the
rr with records from the
soa table. The daemon does not have to be restarted for changes to be recognized, so you can take advantage of this by using scripts to update your MyDNS database on-the-fly. Zone replication via SQL backups is another particularly handy side-effect of this feature.
As an example, included below is a small script I use to add new domains my servers:
#!/bin/sh
# Usage: add_dns_domain mysite.tld [mysite2.tld ...]
TIME="$(date +'%s')"
TMPFILE="$(mktemp)" || exit 1
# Set this to your primary and secondary nameservers
NS1=ns1.yourserver.com
NS2=ns2.yourserver.com
# Set this to your primary email, with the @ replaced by a single dot.
EMAIL=yourname.example.com
# Default shared IP to point domains to
SHAREDIP=1.2.3.4
for domain in "$@";do
cat << EOF >> $TMPFILE
INSERT INTO mydns.soa (origin,ns,mbox,serial,refresh,retry,expire,minimum,ttl) VALUES('${domain}.', '${NS1}.', '${EMAIL}.', $TIME, 10800, 3600, 604800, 14400, 14400);
INSERT INTO mydns.rr (zone,name,data,aux,ttl,type) VALUES(LAST_INSERT_ID(), '${domain}.', '${NS1}.', 0, 14400, 'NS'),
(LAST_INSERT_ID(), '${domain}.', '$NS2.', 0, 14400, 'NS'),
(LAST_INSERT_ID(), '${domain}.', '${domain}.', 0, 14400, 'MX'),
(LAST_INSERT_ID(), '${domain}.', '${SHAREDIP}', 0, 14400, 'A'),
(LAST_INSERT_ID(), 'mail', '${domain}.', 0, 14400, 'CNAME'),
(LAST_INSERT_ID(), 'www', '${domain}.', 0, 14400, 'CNAME');
EOF
mysql -u root -p < $TMPFILE
# you can do some other stuff here with TMPFILE if you want
# cleanup
rm $TMPFILE
done
As you can see above, it adds a zone for each domain and then sets up default CNAME aliases for www and mail to point to the main domain. The main domain gets pointed at the default shared IP using an A record.