Enabling various types of media content in Fedora (DVD, MP3, Flash, Java)

  • 2 min read

    • Requirements

    I want them all!

    If you want to install all of the items listed in this howto, install the following items:

    • DVD playback packages: libdvdcss, libdvdread and libdvdnav
    • MPEG plugins: gstreamer-plugins-bad and gstreamer-plugins-ugly
    • Java: java-1.6.0-openjdk and java-1.6.0-openjdk-plugin
    • Adobe Flash plugins:
      su -
rpm -Uhv http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-i386-1.0-1.noarch.rpm
yum install flash-plugin nspluginwrapper.{i386,x86_64} pulseaudio-libs.i386 alsa-plugins-pulseaudio.i386 libcurl.i386
mozilla-plugin-config -i -g -v

    DVD playback

    You will need to install the following packages:

    • DVD playback packages: libdvdcss, libdvdread and libdvdnav
    • MPEG plugins: gstreamer-plugins-bad and gstreamer-plugins-ugly

    MP3 playback

    To enable MP3 playback, all you need to do is to install the MPEG plugins: gstreamer-plugins-bad and gstreamer-plugins-ugly.

    Java (JRE) and the Java web plugin

    Install java-1.6.0-openjdk and java-1.6.0-openjdk-plugin.

    Adobe Flash player

    Installing Flash is a bit more complicated than installing other packages:

    1. Open a terminal
    2. Type:
      su -
rpm -Uhv http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-i386-1.0-1.noarch.rpm
yum install flash-plugin nspluginwrapper.{i386,x86_64} pulseaudio-libs.i386 alsa-plugins-pulseaudio.i386 libcurl.i386
mozilla-plugin-config -i -g -v
    3. You can now close the terminal window

    Additional media players

    After installing the media codecs and plugins, you may wish to install additional media players. Here are a list of some popular media players available from Fedora and RPM Fusion:

    • vlc
    • totem-xine
    • mplayer

