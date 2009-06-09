Enabling various types of media content in Fedora (DVD, MP3, Flash, Java)

- 2 min read
- Have the RPM Fusion repository installed
- Know how to install packages using the PackageKit utility
- DVD playback packages: libdvdcss, libdvdread and libdvdnav
- MPEG plugins: gstreamer-plugins-bad and gstreamer-plugins-ugly
- Java: java-1.6.0-openjdk and java-1.6.0-openjdk-plugin
- Adobe Flash plugins:
su - rpm -Uhv http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-i386-1.0-1.noarch.rpm yum install flash-plugin nspluginwrapper.{i386,x86_64} pulseaudio-libs.i386 alsa-plugins-pulseaudio.i386 libcurl.i386 mozilla-plugin-config -i -g -v
- Open a terminal
- Type:
su - rpm -Uhv http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-i386-1.0-1.noarch.rpm yum install flash-plugin nspluginwrapper.{i386,x86_64} pulseaudio-libs.i386 alsa-plugins-pulseaudio.i386 libcurl.i386 mozilla-plugin-config -i -g -v
- You can now close the terminal window
- vlc
- totem-xine
- mplayer
Requirements
I want them all!
If you want to install all of the items listed in this howto, install the following items:
DVD playback
You will need to install the following packages:
MP3 playback
To enable MP3 playback, all you need to do is to install the MPEG plugins: gstreamer-plugins-bad and gstreamer-plugins-ugly.
Java (JRE) and the Java web plugin
Install java-1.6.0-openjdk and java-1.6.0-openjdk-plugin.
Adobe Flash player
Installing Flash is a bit more complicated than installing other packages:
Additional media players
After installing the media codecs and plugins, you may wish to install additional media players. Here are a list of some popular media players available from Fedora and RPM Fusion:
