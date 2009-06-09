Enabling various types of media content in Fedora (DVD, MP3, Flash, Java)

Requirements

Have the RPM Fusion repository installed

Know how to install packages using the PackageKit utility

I want them all!

If you want to install all of the items listed in this howto, install the following items:

DVD playback packages: libdvdcss , libdvdread and libdvdnav

, and MPEG plugins: gstreamer-plugins-bad and gstreamer-plugins-ugly

and Java: java-1.6.0-openjdk and java-1.6.0-openjdk-plugin

and Adobe Flash plugins:

su - rpm -Uhv http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-i386-1.0-1.noarch.rpm yum install flash-plugin nspluginwrapper.{i386,x86_64} pulseaudio-libs.i386 alsa-plugins-pulseaudio.i386 libcurl.i386 mozilla-plugin-config -i -g -v

DVD playback

You will need to install the following packages:

DVD playback packages: libdvdcss , libdvdread and libdvdnav

, and MPEG plugins: gstreamer-plugins-bad and gstreamer-plugins-ugly

MP3 playback

To enable MP3 playback, all you need to do is to install the MPEG plugins: gstreamer-plugins-bad and gstreamer-plugins-ugly.

Java (JRE) and the Java web plugin

Install java-1.6.0-openjdk and java-1.6.0-openjdk-plugin.

Adobe Flash player

Installing Flash is a bit more complicated than installing other packages:

Open a terminal Type:

su - rpm -Uhv http://linuxdownload.adobe.com/adobe-release/adobe-release-i386-1.0-1.noarch.rpm yum install flash-plugin nspluginwrapper.{i386,x86_64} pulseaudio-libs.i386 alsa-plugins-pulseaudio.i386 libcurl.i386 mozilla-plugin-config -i -g -v You can now close the terminal window

Additional media players

After installing the media codecs and plugins, you may wish to install additional media players. Here are a list of some popular media players available from Fedora and RPM Fusion:

vlc



totem-xine

mplayer

