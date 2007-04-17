Pidgin Beta7

- 1 min read
Due to legal issues, the Gaim instant messenger has now been renamed to Pidgin. I just downloaded Beta7 from extras-development, and I'm quite impressed. The new Tango icons make all the difference!
What's the relation you might ask? One's a program offered in schools and the other is my audio conversion script... Well, I'll keep it short and sweet. The IBO program is great, but the evaluations they make us write for about half our assignments take FOREVER. So I don't have much time to update my code anymore :/
Oh, and while I'm on the topic of IBO, I doubt anyone in IBO reads this regularly, but somebody I know was very suprised to hear they didn't give us the detailed evaluation rubrics for our Personal Project next year. Gladfully, he gave me a copy and also said I should give it to people I know! Ask me at school for the password and then you can download it [file removed].
I've started working on a new audio-convert-mod, one that's rewritten in PyGTK and that doesn't only do audio - This one can do videos too! You can see the UI design I've made so far here [file removed]. For now, let's just say it's "coming soon" though :D
The devel branch of xorg-x11-drv-fglrx has just been duplicated over into FC-6, so the new FC-6 package using livna-config-display for all the file editing and configuration! This means it's generally faster, easier to use and now has many more features like automatic disabling of Composite and AIGLX in xorg.conf so DRI works out-of-the-box. Enjoy!
Did you know that soft drinks can potentially damage your DNA?