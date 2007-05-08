fwbackups RC1

- 1 min read
This is the first relatively stable release of fwbackups and things seem to work nicely togther overall, so I've taken rev52 as release candidate one. Please let me know about any bugs, suggestions, etc.
I was repairing somone's computer today, nothing especially different about the job from others... I run a I wanted to make sure the RAM wasn't bad so I boot up memtest86++ and and it repeatedly hangs at Test #3, while the fans start blaring like crazy. I open the box, and this is what I found in the heatsink:
I doubt this computer was more than 4 year old judging by the model and make of the parts in it. Oh, and that's cigarette smoke and nicotine, not dust or dirt :/
Today I broke 10K points for folding@homeL I completed my 54th work with 10167 points.
If you haven't joined already, please consider joining the FedoraFolders. Folding@home is a project that uses your idle CPU cycles to help research on various diseases - You won't even notice it's there in the background.
Size of all updates downloaded from Presto-enabled repositories: 1.7M Size of updates that would have been downloaded if Presto wasn't enabled: 31M This is a savings of 95 percent Updated: anaconda.i386 0:11.2.0.55-1 glibc.i686 0:2.5.90-21 Dependency Updated: anaconda-runtime.i386 0:11.2.0.55-1 glibc-common.i386 0:2.5.90-21 glibc-devel.i386 0:2.5.90-21 glibc-headers.i386 0:2.5.90-21 Complete!
Well, slowly but surely I'm getting to that final fwbackups 1.43.0 release... I noticed import/export stopped working in fwbackups 1.43.0 beta3 this friday, so that's fixed in my local SVN and it'll go into RC1 when I figure I've fixed enough to put it out. The crontab should be in much better sync with sets too, and I've also made tar.gz use tar xfz instead of making a tar then gzip'ing it. I figure I'll go for RC1, RC2, RC3 then gold.
I've also being thinking about the future of audio-convert-mod, or rather, the lack of it. It's getting pretty huge to maintain, and internationalizing it is getting troublesome. So, once I finish with fwbackups, goodbye to audio-convert-mod and welcome to media-convert... A full pygtk app that handles many formats, and supports videos too!