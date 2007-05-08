fwbackups RC1

I was repairing somone's computer today, nothing especially different about the job from others... I run a I wanted to make sure the RAM wasn't bad so I boot up memtest86++ and and it repeatedly hangs at Test #3, while the fans start blaring like crazy. I open the box, and this is what I found in the heatsink:





I doubt this computer was more than 4 year old judging by the model and make of the parts in it. Oh, and that's cigarette smoke and nicotine, not dust or dirt :/