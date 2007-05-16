Getting ATI cards to work in Fedora

- 4 min read
- Yum configured to use the 3rd party Livna repository
- If building the drivers using the packages directly from ATI/AMD's site, please install a few packages first:
su -c 'yum install qt-devel compat-libstdc++-33 -y'
Getting ATI cards to work
Requirements
The 'radeon' driver
Driver "DriverNameHere"
Change this line to:
Driver "radeon"
Once you restart the computer everything should be functioning.
Please remember that if you previously were using another driver, you may need to use the livna-config-display tool to switch back to the 'AIGLX' configuration:
livna-config-display --tui -a
The 'fglrx' driver
su -
yum install kmod-fglrx xorg-x11-drv-fglrx
fglrx-config-display enable
service fglrx restart
Please note that for a xen kernel, 'kmod-fglrx-xen' will need to be installed. This rule is applied to all the kernel variants, such as PAE (kmod-fglrx-PAE) and so on.
Additionally, if you are running a x86_64 (a 64-bit) operating system the 32bit libraries can be installed for compatibility reasons:
yum install -y xorg-x11-drv-fglrx-libs-32bit
Common Questions
Q: What does transaction error with conflicting files mean?
A: If you're seeing lots of messages like this when trying to install or upgrade the fglrx driver:
Transaction Check Error: package kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6 is already installed
file /boot/System.map-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6 from nstall of kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6
conflicts with file from package kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6
file /boot/config-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6 from install of kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6
conflicts with file from package kernel-2.6.19-1.2911.6.5.fc6
[...]
it means you have been hit by the Anaconda i586/i686 bug. Please see this page for instructions on solving the issue.
Q: How can I test if the driver works now that it's installed?
A: Simply run 'glxgears' like this:
glxgears
Alternatively you can also check the output of 'glxinfo':
glxinfo | grep direct -i
glxinfo | grep OpenGL -i
