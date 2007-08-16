I recently bought a Vantec NexStar3 eSATA+USB2.0 enclosure plus a Western Digital 500GB SATA2 drive to go inside it. The enclosure and the drive are great, but when I put the two together I was having some really, really annoying problems.

My BIOS detected the drive fine, AHCI or IDE mode, and could bootup into Linux (I tried with Fedora, Ubuntu, PCLinuxOS). It's detected in the OS too, but not usable:

Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: exception Emask 0x10 SAct 0xff SErr 0x780100 action 0x2 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: irq_stat 0x08000000 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/20:00:af:96:bc/00:00:05:00:00/40 tag 0 cdb 0x0 data 16384 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:3c:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/80:08:d0:86:cc/00:00:05:00:00/40 tag 1 cdb 0x0 data 65536 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:3c:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/7f:10:50:87:cc/00:00:05:00:00/40 tag 2 cdb 0x0 data 65024 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:3c:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/08:18:e7:87:cc/00:00:05:00:00/40 tag 3 cdb 0x0 data 4096 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:3c:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/07:20:66:7b:4c/00:00:12:00:00/40 tag 4 cdb 0x0 data 3584 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:3c:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/02:28:e3:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 tag 5 cdb 0x0 data 1024 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:3c:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/07:30:79:b1:d4/00:00:01:00:00/40 tag 6 cdb 0x0 data 3584 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:3c:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/06:38:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 tag 7 cdb 0x0 data 3072 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:3c:e5:70:cc/00:00:1e:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7: soft resetting port Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7: SATA link up 3.0 Gbps (SStatus 123 SControl 300) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: configured for UDMA/133 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7: EH complete Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] 976773168 512-byte hardware sectors (500108 MB) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Write Protect is off Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Write cache: enabled, read cache: enabled, doesn't support DPO or FUA Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: scsi 6:0:0:0: Direct-Access DMI WD1600BB-00GUC0 3.52 PQ: 0 ANSI: 0 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 6:0:0:0: [sdc] 312581808 512-byte hardware sectors (160042 MB) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 6:0:0:0: [sdc] Write Protect is off Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 6:0:0:0: [sdc] Assuming drive cache: write through Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 6:0:0:0: [sdc] 312581808 512-byte hardware sectors (160042 MB) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 6:0:0:0: [sdc] Write Protect is off Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 6:0:0:0: [sdc] Assuming drive cache: write through Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sdc: sdc1 sdc2 < sdc5 sdc6 > sdc3 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 6:0:0:0: [sdc] Attached SCSI disk Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 6:0:0:0: Attached scsi generic sg3 type 0 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: NET: Registered protocol family 10 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: lo: Disabled Privacy Extensions Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: floppy0: no floppy controllers found Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: No dock devices found. Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: device-mapper: ioctl: 4.11.0-ioctl (2006-10-12) initialised: dm-devel@redhat.com Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: device-mapper: multipath: version 1.0.5 loaded Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: EXT3 FS on sda1, internal journal Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: exception Emask 0x10 SAct 0x2 SErr 0x580100 action 0x2 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: irq_stat 0x08000000 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: cmd 60/80:08:27:97:bc/00:00:05:00:00/40 tag 1 cdb 0x0 data 65536 in Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: res 40/00:0c:27:97:bc/00:00:05:00:00/40 Emask 0x10 (ATA bus error) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7: soft resetting port Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7: SATA link up 3.0 Gbps (SStatus 123 SControl 300) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7.00: configured for UDMA/133 Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: ata7: EH complete Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] 976773168 512-byte hardware sectors (500108 MB) Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Write Protect is off Aug 15 23:32:56 LinuxBox kernel: sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Write cache: enabled, read cache: enabled, doesn't support DPO or FUA

After tons of messages like that and a few minutes, a "soft reset" and "EH complete" would occur and only then would a tiny bit of data get through. Right after that the link froze up again with tons of errors.

So I googled, changed ports, changed wires, used different eSATA wires, nothing changed. I tried the drive internally and it's perfectly fine, it operated at full 3.0Gbps - SATA II speed. After hours of searching I learned this:

The ICH8 SATA controller on the GA-965P-S3 (rev 1.0) doesn't actually support AHCI. Later revisions of the ICH8, for example the ones on the GA-965P-S3 rev 3.3, do though. /me grumbles...

The one time the drive did work without the link failing was when it was reset enough times and auto-negotiated the link down to 1.5Gbps - Perhaps electrical interference was the problem.

All SATA II Western Digital drives have a manual override for the SATA link speed using the jumpers: putting a jumper on the second column of pins will limit the drive to 1.5Gbps (regular SATA speed)

As you can probably guess, the first point is just a major annoyance and the last two solved the problem. My drive now boots up with a 1.5Gbps link, so no need to let it fail for a while before using it. As for the enclosure, it's a great buy for it's value - I got it for $40 CAD. It features SATA connectors inside and as mentioned above can be plugged in via USB or eSATA. Vantec even supplies you with an eSATA cable and an SATA --> eSATA bracket!