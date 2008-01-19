Favourite Freeware Apps for Windows

- 2 min read
- iTunes: As much trouble as I've had in the past with Apple products, I've yet to see a better media player that's as easy to use, configure and has equivalent features. The only thing I wish is that I could import with lame directly from iTunes.
- iTunes Lyrics Importer searches lyricswiki.org for song lyrics and automatically updates your iTunes library
- iTunes Library Updater (iTLU) makes it a breeze to manage your library when it comes to updating track info, adding new songs or removing the dead links in your library.
- Notepad++: One of the best text editors I've seen when it comes to programming or just general-purpose text. Of course, nothing beats good old GEdit though ;)
- MediaCoder is a free audio and video transcoder. It supports almost any format you can imagine, has a nice interface, huge amount of features, and even some presets for various devices like the PSP or iPod.
- WinSCP for all your secure file copying needs.
- PuTTY for all your SSH needs.
- 7-zip: Finally, open bz2 archives and a whole lot more without any annoying "trial" and "upgrade now" messages!
Well, as usual, it's been a while... I'll start by saying happy new year! Better late than never I guess ;)
Anyways, ever since I started developing fwbackups for Windows I've had to use it a lot more often than I used to. Here's a list of some (free) Windows apps I've found to be very useful:
All these programs are free to download & use, and most are open source. Enjoy!