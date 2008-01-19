Favourite Freeware Apps for Windows

    • Well, as usual, it's been a while... I'll start by saying happy new year! Better late than never I guess ;)

    Anyways, ever since I started developing fwbackups for Windows I've had to use it a lot more often than I used to. Here's a list of some (free) Windows apps I've found to be very useful:

    • iTunes: As much trouble as I've had in the past with Apple products, I've yet to see a better media player that's as easy to use, configure and has equivalent features. The only thing I wish is that I could import with lame directly from iTunes.
      • iTunes Lyrics Importer searches lyricswiki.org for song lyrics and automatically updates your iTunes library
      • iTunes Library Updater (iTLU) makes it a breeze to manage your library when it comes to updating track info, adding new songs or removing the dead links in your library.
    • Notepad++: One of the best text editors I've seen when it comes to programming or just general-purpose text. Of course, nothing beats good old GEdit though ;)
    • MediaCoder is a free audio and video transcoder. It supports almost any format you can imagine, has a nice interface, huge amount of features, and even some presets for various devices like the PSP or iPod.
    • WinSCP for all your secure file copying needs.
    • PuTTY for all your SSH needs.
    • 7-zip: Finally, open bz2 archives and a whole lot more without any annoying "trial" and "upgrade now" messages!

    All these programs are free to download & use, and most are open source. Enjoy!

iPod touch

    • I have to say, I'm impressed. I'm typing this from an iPod while listening to citizen cope... You can even type with two fingers! ;)

obsethryl's lab

    • I came accross obsethryl's lab the other day. It's the website of Freenode's #labchat IRC channel where you can talk about GNU/Linux, software mediated automation, development on opensource platforms, automation, and anything concerning else cross-platform FOSS software. Besides being a great idea the site looks really neat! (read: resize your window and watch the background Wink)

Join the team

    • Because of time constrains, it's getting tougher to upkeep every one of my open source projects - If you'd like to help out developing one of them, please let me know.

Web coding tutorial

    • I realized that I had made this web coding tutorial a while ago but forgot to publish it officially... It covers some common HTML skills and tags (including tables and frames) and introduces some basic CSS.

    It's still not complete, but I promise I'll get a new revision online soon. Enjoy!