Using Azure CLI 2.0 behind a web proxy with mitmproxy or Fiddler

The Azure CLI is a wonderful tool to manage Azure resources but at times, you’ll run into a bizarre error (or want to reverse engineer what API call is being made for a given comment) and need more information. HTTP session capture tools like Fiddler or mitmproxy are excellent for tracing HTTP calls, but the since the Azure CLI constructs requests directly using the requests Python library, it ignores the Windows or macOS default proxy settings.

Here’s how you can call the Azure CLI forcing it to use the HTTP web proxy:

export HTTP_PROXY = "http://localhost:8080" HTTPS_PROXY = "http://localhost:8080" az rest --debug --method put --uri " $URL " --body " $BODY "

Note that unless you just want to use a HTTP proxy, mitmproxy or Fiddler will also be intercepting HTTPS requests and presenting its own certificate. Even if you it trusted in the system certificate store, again - Python’s requests uses its own resulting in something like this error message:

cli.azure.cli.core.util : HTTPSConnectionPool(host='management.azure.com', port=443): Max retries exceeded with url: /subscriptions/subid/resourceGroups/vmname/providers/microsoft.Security/locations/westus2/jitNetworkAccessPolicies/default/Initiate?api-version=2015-06-01-preview (Caused by SSLError(SSLError("bad handshake: Error([('SSL routines', 'ssl3_get_server_certificate', 'certificate verify failed')])"))) HTTPSConnectionPool(host='management.azure.com', port=443): Max retries exceeded with url: /subscriptions/subid/resourceGroups/vmname/providers/microsoft.Security/locations/westus2/jitNetworkAccessPolicies/default/Initiate?api-version=2015-06-01-preview (Caused by SSLError(SSLError("bad handshake: Error([('SSL routines', 'ssl3_get_server_certificate', 'certificate verify failed')])")))

Update June 2021: Azure CLI now has published guidance on this scenario, and permits for customization of the certificate authority bundles by setting REQUESTS_CA_BUNDLE - see here for details.

Disabling SSL entirely as originally noted below should no longer be used unless you are stuck on an old version of the Azure CLI:

Set AZURE_CLI_DISABLE_CONNECTION_VERIFICATION=1 to also disable SSL certificate verification for the Azure CLI:

export AZURE_CLI_DISABLE_CONNECTION_VERIFICATION = 1

Good to go!