Testing Flask applications (code, database, views, flask config, and app context) with pytest

I love writing tests for my code but whenever starting in a new language or framework it’s such a pain since getting the mocks and fixtures just right tends to be very language & framework specific. I searched and searched for a good pytest + flask configuration that would let me do unit and integration tests for the app and found some good pieces but nothing holistic.

Thorough testing of Flask apps

I wanted a pytest configuration that would give no side-effects between tests and provide a solid foundation for writing everything from unit to integration to database tests:

Mocked (monkey-patched) methods and classes for unit testing

Per-test Flask application context, letting you test things like oauth-filter-for-python-flask

Fast, in-memory SQLite database that is torn down between each test

REST client to test Flask APIs or views

pytest configuration

The code samples below are pretty generic but may require minor customization for your Flask application. I highly recommend you take a look at the flask-bones sample, which contains many best practices and this sample will work with it out of the box.

It assumes the use of the following modules available via pip : pytest, pytest-flask and pytest-mock

pytest’s conftest.py :

import pytest from yourflaskmodule import create_app from yourflaskmodule.config import test_config from yourflaskmodule import db as _db @pytest.fixture(scope="session") def app(request): """Test session-wide test `Flask` application.""" app = create_app(test_config) return app @pytest.fixture(autouse=True) def _setup_app_context_for_test(request, app): """ Given app is session-wide, sets up a app context per test to ensure that app and request stack is not shared between tests. """ ctx = app.app_context() ctx.push() yield # tests will run here ctx.pop() @pytest.fixture(scope="session") def db(app, request): """Returns session-wide initialized database""" with app.app_context(): _db.create_all() yield _db _db.drop_all() @pytest.fixture(scope="function") def session(app, db, request): """Creates a new database session for each test, rolling back changes afterwards""" connection = _db.engine.connect() transaction = connection.begin() options = dict(bind=connection, binds={}) session = _db.create_scoped_session(options=options) _db.session = session yield session transaction.rollback() connection.close() session.remove()

Here’s an example of a base config class with the SQLite in-memory override:

class test_config(base_config): """Testing configuration options.""" ENV_PREFIX = 'APP_' TESTING = True SQLALCHEMY_DATABASE_URI = 'sqlite:///memory'

Here’s an example of a test making use of all the different features: