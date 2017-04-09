Configuring multiple DHCP reservations [fixed IPs] for the same host with a Unifi Security Gateway

I just picked up some new networking gear, so this will be the first of a multi-part blog post about my learnings configuring Unifi gear.

One issue I noticed right away was that it is not possible, via CLI nor GUI, to configure fixed IP address for a host that relies on more than 1 of the configured networks/VLANs. Since I have a home server (user VLAN) that is also hosting the controller softare (management VLAN) and also acts as a gateway for sending packets over its VPN interface (VPN VLAN), this was necessary for me.

It is possible but requires a bit of manual configuration using a config.gateway.json file. First, if you have configured a fixed IP for the host, unset it.

Then, merge in the DHCP mappings in your config.gateway.json file:

{ "service":{ "dhcp-server":{ "shared-network-name":{ "LAN_192.168.1.0-24":{ "subnet":{ "192.168.1.0/24":{ "static-mapping":{ "00-aa-22-bb-44-cc.mgmt":{ "ip-address":"192.168.1.5", "mac-address":"00:aa:22:bb:44:cc" } } } } }, "LAN_Users_192.168.10.0-24":{ "subnet":{ "192.168.10.0/24":{ "static-mapping":{ "00-aa-22-bb-44-cc.users":{ "ip-address":"192.168.10.5", "mac-address":"00:aa:22:bb:44:cc" } } } } }, "LAN_VPN_192.168.20.0-24":{ "subnet":{ "192.168.20.0/24":{ "static-mapping":{ "00-aa-22-bb-44-cc.vpn":{ "ip-address":"192.168.20.5", "mac-address":"00:aa:22:bb:44:cc" } } } } } } } } }

The key here is that the string child of the static-mapping node must be unique. Unifi will put in the MAC separated by dashes by default, so above I just tacked on the VLAN name to each name.

Re-provision your USG and you should be good to go. If you run into trouble an want to debug DHCP req/ack sequences, setup verbose logging:

configure set service dhcp-server global-parameters 'log-facility local2;' set system syslog file dhcpd facility local2 level debug set system syslog file dhcpd archive files 5 set system syslog file dhcpd archive size 5000 commit