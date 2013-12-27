Building a home media server with ZFS and a gaming virtual machine

Work has kept me busy lately so it's been a while since my last post... I have been doing lots of research and collecting lots of information over the holiday break and I'm happy to say that in the coming days I will be posting a new server setup guide, this time for a server that is capable of running redundant storage (ZFS RAIDZ2), sharing home media (Plex Media Server, SMB, AFP) as well as a full Windows 7 gaming rig simultaneously!

Windows runs in a virtual machine and is assigned it's own real graphics card from the host's hardware using the using the brand-new VFIO PCI passthrough technique with the VGA quirks enabled. This does require a motherboard and CPU with support for IOMMU, more commonly known as VT-d or AMD-Vi.