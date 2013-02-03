I have been reading a lot of buzz around Twitter's Bootstrap responsive theme and although I am a huge fan of the Omega theme, I think bootstrap has a lot of potential and wanted to experiment with it.

My blog is long overdue for a facelift, so I now present to you my Bootstrap-ized blog! At the moment it is simply using the base theme, but I will be implementing a customized sub-theme shortly. I am interested to hear what you think (and if it does or doesn't work on mobile devices) in the comments!

Update 2013-02-08: I have performed minimal customization to the theme and after working with it for a bit I can start to see Bootstrap's strengths and weaknesses. Although Omega is very flexible and has a bunch of responsive options, I feel like they could use a little more polish; Bootstrap's responsive design implementation feels so quick and smooth and it also scales well at all viewport sizes. I also like Bootstrap's barebone styles (font, text layout, etc) much better than Omega's defaults which I believe use serif fonts (*ugh*). That said, such a thing is very easy to change in CSS and so it's not a huge disadvantage for Omega.

Where Omega also beats Bootstrap (and by a large margin) is when it comes to theme customizability. The Bootstrap theme settings page offers few options and in several instances I found that several common Drupal-specific CSS rules (such .indent ) were missing entirely. Omega has been around for quite some time and as a result has excellent integration and provides a plethora options to modify the zone, region and block grid right the theme's settings page.

If I had to do it over I would stick to Omega, but Bootstrap will be giving it a run for its money once it picks up on some of the grid customization tricks Omega has.