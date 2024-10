Hurray, another semester of school finished. Sorry for being such a hermit lately... Second half of the semester didn't leave me with much spare time between assignments and work.

That said, please do check back in a few days for a new post! I have a bit of a queue to work through for the holiday break, but I have a several new Drupal modules written and several more patches that I will be uploading to drupal.org and writing about here.