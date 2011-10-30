Avoiding kernel crashes when under DDoS attacks with CentOS 5

iWeb Technologies has recently been the victim of several [1 2 3 4] distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks over the past three or so weeks and it's become a rather irritating issue for iWeb's customers. Not all of their server or their customer's co-located servers are affected in each attack, but often during the attacks there is a general slowdown on their network and a minority of the servers (both hosted and co-located) experience some packet loss.

The server hosting this website was, unfortunately, was one the servers that went completely offline during the DDoS attack on October 14th. iWeb has been a great host so far and their staff looked into the issue immediately after I submitted a support ticket, so within 30 minutes I had a KVM/IP attached to my server.

After an hour or so iWeb had the DDoS attacks under control but my server's kernel would panic within roughly 10 minutes of the network going up. The time between each kernel panic was inconsistent, but would it would crash every time the network went up given a bit of time. I found this message repeated in my server logs every time before a hang:

ipt_hook: happy cracking.

That led me to this post dating back to November 2003 on the Linux Kernel Mailing Lists (LKML) about the same message. I jumped on irc.freenode.net and joined #netfilter to ask what they thought about the message. While I waited for a response from #netfilter, I looked into installing kexec in order to get a backtrace since the kernel oops messages were not being logged (This tutorial proved especially handy).

The backtrace revealed that the problem was indeed in the netfilter/iptables kernel modules, but seemed to be triggered by QEMU-KVM:

Process qemu-kvm (pid: 3911, threadinfo ffff8101fc74c000, task ffff8101fe4ba100)

Stack: 0001d7000001d600 0001d9000001d800 0001db000001da00 0001dd000001dc00

0001df000001de00 0001e1000001e000 0001e3000001e200 0001e5000001e400

0001e7000001e600 0001e9000001e800 ffff81020001ea00 ffff8101fe5d8bc0

Call Trace:

[ ] dev_hard_start_xmit+0x1b7/0x28a

[ ] :ip_tables:ipt_do_table+0x295/0x2fa

[ ] :bridge:br_nf_post_routing+0x17c/0x197

[ ] nf_iterate+0x41/0x7d

[ ] :bridge:br_nf_local_out_finish+0x0/0x9b

[ ] nf_hook_slow+0x58/0xbc

[ ] :bridge:br_nf_local_out_finish+0x0/0x9b

[ ] __alloc_pages+0x78/0x308

[ ] :bridge:br_nf_local_out+0x23f/0x25e

[ ] nf_iterate+0x41/0x7d

[ ] :bridge:br_forward_finish+0x0/0x51

[ ] nf_hook_slow+0x58/0xbc

[ ] :bridge:br_forward_finish+0x0/0x51

[ ] rt_intern_hash+0x474/0x4a0

[ ] :bridge:__br_deliver+0xb4/0xfc

[ ] :bridge:br_dev_xmit+0xc7/0xdb

[ ] dev_hard_start_xmit+0x1b7/0x28a

[ ] dev_queue_xmit+0x1f3/0x2a3

[ ] ip_output+0x2ae/0x2dd

[ ] ip_forward+0x24f/0x2bd

[ ] ip_rcv+0x539/0x57c

[ ] netif_receive_skb+0x470/0x49f

[ ] :bridge:br_handle_frame_finish+0x1bc/0x1d3

[ ] :bridge:br_nf_pre_routing_finish+0x2e9/0x2f8

[ ] :bridge:br_nf_pre_routing_finish+0x0/0x2f8

[ ] nf_hook_slow+0x58/0xbc

[ ] :bridge:br_nf_pre_routing_finish+0x0/0x2f8

[ ] :bridge:br_nf_pre_routing+0x600/0x61c

[ ] nf_iterate+0x41/0x7d

[ ] :bridge:br_handle_frame_finish+0x0/0x1d3

[ ] nf_hook_slow+0x58/0xbc

[ ] :bridge:br_handle_frame_finish+0x0/0x1d3

[ ] :bridge:br_handle_frame+0x16e/0x1a4

[ ] ktime_get_ts+0x1a/0x4e

[ ] netif_receive_skb+0x383/0x49f

[ ] process_backlog+0x89/0xe7

[ ] net_rx_action+0xac/0x1b1

[ ] __do_softirq+0x89/0x133

[ ] call_softirq+0x1c/0x28

[ ] do_softirq+0x2c/0x7d

[ ] netif_rx_ni+0x19/0x1d

[ ] :tun:tun_chr_writev+0x3b4/0x402

[ ] :tun:tun_chr_write+0x0/0x1f

[ ] do_readv_writev+0x172/0x291

[ ] :tun:tun_chr_write+0x0/0x1f

[ ] do_ioctl+0x21/0x6b

[ ] vfs_ioctl+0x457/0x4b9

[ ] audit_syscall_entry+0x1a8/0x1d3

[ ] sys_writev+0x45/0x93

[ ] tracesys+0xd5/0xe0 Code: c3 41 56 41 55 41 54 55 48 89 fd 53 8b 87 88 00 00 00 89 c2

RIP [ ] icmp_send+0x5bf/0x5c0

RSP

This was interesting as I do have several KVM virtual machines running on the server, some with bridged networking and others with shared networking. The #netfilter guys confirmed that the happy cracking message was due to the attempted creation of malformed packets by root. My guest guess was that some of the packets from the DDoS attacks were hitting my server and so the bridge was faithfully attempting to forward those invalid packets to one of the virtual machine's network interfaces, causing problems in icmp_send() .

The LKML message hinted the REJECT policy could be at fault, so I opened up /etc/sysconfig/iptables and switched to a DROP policy:

*filter

:INPUT ACCEPT [0:0]

:FORWARD ACCEPT [0:0]

:OUTPUT ACCEPT [0:0]

:RH-Firewall-1-INPUT - [0:0]

-A INPUT -j RH-Firewall-1-INPUT

-A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-is-bridged -j ACCEPT

# ... a bunch of forwarding rules for the shared network VMs

-A FORWARD -o virbr0 -j DROP # <-- THIS ONE

-A FORWARD -i virbr0 -j DROP # <-- THIS ONE

-A FORWARD -j RH-Firewall-1-INPUT

-A RH-Firewall-1-INPUT -i lo -j ACCEPT

-A RH-Firewall-1-INPUT -p icmp -m icmp --icmp-type any -j ACCEPT

-A RH-Firewall-1-INPUT -p tcp -m state --state NEW -m tcp --dport 22 -j ACCEPT

# ... a bunch of ACCEPT rules for the server

-A RH-Firewall-1-INPUT -m state --state RELATED,ESTABLISHED -j ACCEPT

-A RH-Firewall-1-INPUT -j DROP # <-- THIS ONE

COMMIT

And that was all it took! I did not experience a hang after that. According to the guys in #netfilter, newer kernels reassemble packets from scratch when forwarding them, so if a machine is sent an invalid packet this problem is averted. However, CentOS 5 uses an older kernel and I guess this hasn't been backported.

TL;DR: If you using CentOS 5 (or any other distro with an older kernel), use a DROP policy in your iptables configuration instead of REJECT!