An update on the CentOS 5 server setup series

- HTTP/HTTPS web server
- SQL database server
- SSH+SFTP for remote access and secure file transfers
- (Special focus) server security & reliability
I posted back in May about the start of my the CentOS 5 Server Setup series and I wanted to give a quick update on it. Since writing the first guide back in May, I have made a few changes and additions to the original getting started and mail server guides in addition to posting several new guides:
Enjoy! If you have any questions or comments I would be happy to hear some feedback. You can reach me at s.adam@diffingo.com.