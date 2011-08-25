Waiting for this too...

I went to see Feed Me at the beginning of August and was really happy that he played this:

I had heard the track before from people's footage of him playing at EDC, but wasn't sure what it was actually called/who it was by... After some research it's apparently called "Dill The Noise" (by Dillon Francis and Kill The Noise). Francis said on his twitter feed (@dillonfrancis) that it should be coming out on his next EP!

Update 2011/08/03: It has been leaked! youtube.com/watch?v=ZmAdoAysK-w