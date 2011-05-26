Desktop cleaning

* The Linux installation+boot process

* Installers must try to recognize an existing Linux installation's boot

configuration and add theirs to it, not overwrite the previous one.

* Be able to partition (read: resize) other filesystems intelligently and

efficiently.

* Provide installation profiles. Stop fighting over what packages or

configurations to use and realize that a server, an enterprise and the

typical user all have different sets of expectations and needs.

* GRUB should have an extendable plug-in system where distributions could

plug-in modules to have it suggest which partitions to boot from (ie

distribution auto-find)

* Graphical bootup: X in initramfs. Ubuntu does this already, it's an excellent

idea and gives the user a better overall experience.



* Standardizing the Desktop

* User accounts

* Unix names are confusing to users. Have the system map metanames to Unix

names so that people can login with e.g. "firewing" or "Stewart Adam"

* Allow the administrator to create user groups and define their privileges.

User accounts belong to one or more groups which defines what they can do.

* User control is easy and at the same time they can be given needed

privileges (software updates, mounting drives, etc) without having to

know the root password.

* Unified package management. Create a standard for both package managers and

packaging. This enables large, cross-distro compatible repositories that

benefit the users. * User experience

* Prompt the user for backups once a week. Include a don't show me again

option.

* Why can't we configure tapping on a per-user basis again? Right, xorg.conf.



* Developers

* Need to accept and handle user feedback. Although Linux is used by a lot of

developers, most of the users are non-developers users. It would make

sense to prioritize what they have to say. * Kernel

* If a device is present but isn't supported, provide a signal so that the

desktop environment can present a dialog explaining the problem and showing

the user what they can do to help.

* More specifically, reporting the device IDs and collecting common log

files.

* Create "FooKits" for helping monitor and solve common problems. Power usage,

kernel oopses, SELinux, etc.

* Reload parts of the kernel without rebooting (just improve kmem)

* Documentation

* Don't leave users out in the cold. They shouldn't have to do a day of

research to get the OS installed or to perform simple tasks. Provide

tooltips and help buttons inside programs.

* Dumbing down doesn't solve much. The best type of documentation is easy

to understand but contains technical information at the same time.



* Other

* Interfaces need to be somewhat standardized and resemble each other in

nature. They overall goal is that programs should be intuitive -

Documentation should accompany a program, but the interface should be

intuitive enough that users shouldn't have to read it to get started.

* Something nice for the help menu layout:

- Documentation

- Check for Updates (this would use the standardized package manager)

- Report a bug

- Help translate this program

- About this program

* Synchronize user information (ie, UID/GIDs) between various distributions.

* There needs to be an easy communication channel between developers/

packagers and users so that they are encouraged to help out. Testing and

providing feedback and bug reporting and bug sorting/solving is not hard but

goes a long way in helping the developers troubleshoot problems.