Brain pattern recognition

Sometimes the brain just amazes me. On the way home a few days ago I was listening to Paul van Dyk - Complicated from his album In Between. I couldn't pinpoint it, but for some reason something about the song suddenly seemed very familiar... The best way I can describe it was like audio déja-vu. I knew that the familiarness wasn't just because I had heard the song a bunch of times before (I had, after all, bought the album).

Today I was thinking about it again but I still couldn't find out what made it seem so familiar. So I forgot about it, and then suddenly David Guetta vs The Egg - Love Don't Let Me Go got stuck in my head. Almost immediately, I realized "hey, that's the song!"

I think Paul Van Dyk has used a sample from it. Check it out:

Paul van Dyk - Complicated (In Between, 2007) -- sample appears throughout

David Guetta vs The Egg - Love Don't Let Me Go (Single, 2006) -- sample appears at 0:39

(Disclaimer: I didn't upload the videos, nor do I own the copyright. Sorry if the embeds break.)

I found it incredibly cool that just by thinking about a song, the brain can recognize a pattern and match it up with similar bits from other songs without you even consciously trying to do it.