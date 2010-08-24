Cryptic MySQL error

Today as I was attempting to test one of my PHP applications, I received this error after attempting to connect to a MySQL database:

Warning: mysql_connect() [function.mysql-connect]: OK packet 6 bytes shorter

than expected in index.php on line 29 Warning: mysql_connect() [function.mysql-connect]: mysqlnd cannot connect to

MySQL 4.1+ using old authentication in index.php on line 29

The script giving the error was running on OS X 10.6.4 with the stock PHP 5.3.1. After doing a bit of searching and reading the MySQL documentation on the old password format, I was a bit confused because I ran this on the server:

[user@host ~]# rpm -q mysql mysql-server

mysql-5.0.77-4.el5_5.3

mysql-server-5.0.77-4.el5_5.3

Both the server and client should support the new authentication version, which was introduced all the way back in MySQL 4.1. So why wouldn't it connect?