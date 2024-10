My "v1" Joomla 1.0.15 blog is almost a year old now and support for 1.x has been phased out, so for security reasons I think it's a good idea to finally take it offline. I've been able to import the old content here and I've also setup URL remaps, so you shouldn't notice a thing. Although if you are having trouble with a specific URL, please leave a comment and I'll fix the hole in the regex remapping rules.