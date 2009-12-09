What I've been up to

It's been a while since I last posted, school has kept me busy and away from leisure programming, so of course I have nothing to blog about now! ;)

I recently bought Parallels Desktop 5 - while I won't go into a full review now, it's worth mentioning that I was very impressed and if you're looking for a decent virtualization product, I highly recommend it. There are a few glitches when using Crystal or Coherence mode with Windows, but I prefer Windowed or Fullscreen mode anyways so I haven't had any problems at all really. It's been great to be able to boot up multiple OSs at once without ever leaving OS X and rebooting, and that's not to mention that testing software on various Linux distros became a whole lot easier too.

Anyways, after exams I'm planning on posting a tutorial on setting up a hosting server (including web, mail, awstats, webmail, cacti) from scratch. Check back during the holidays if you're interested!