Some quick PHP performance stats: suPHP vs prefork+mod_php vs itk+mod_php

I have been doing lots of research on how to properly secure PHP on a shared server, especially with regards to finding the best way to sandbox users. On stock apache installations, the apache user must have access to web content in order to serve it which has the unfortunate side effect that every user on the shared hosting server can read the files of every other user.

The solution to them is "sandboxing" them, or in other words having Apache serve each user's web files as that user. I will post a tutorial relatively soon detailing how to do so (along with configuring many other services) but in the mean time here are some benchmarks:

prefork: 2.720166 seconds suphp: 13.621006 seconds itk: 4.263002 seconds