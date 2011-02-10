Drupal 7 playground, coming soon to a blog near you!

As I mentioned in my last post, I've been playing with the Darwin Calendar Server (DCS) on Linux... Today I was able to re-test my setup notes to see if they worked properly, so below I've written a tutorial on how to get your own DCS server going on Fedora 13 or 14.

Installing Dependencies

Since we will be installing CalendarServer directly from the 2.4 branch subversion repository, the first thing to do is to install subversion and the dependencies for DCS:

su -

# Required to check out the source code from the repository

yum install subversion

# Dependencies

yum install patch memcached krb5-devel python-zope-interface PyXML pyOpenSSL python-kerberos

# Requirements for compiling xattr

yum install python-setuptools gcc gcc-c++ python-devel

Enable extended file attributes (xattrs)

DCS requires user extended file attributes so the user_xattr mount option must be enabled for the partition on which CalendarServer will be storing its documents and data (in this case, /srv ). If you have not already enabled this option (it is disabled by default), edit /etc/fstab and add the user_xattr mount option after defaults , for example:

/dev/mapper/VolGroup-lv_root / ext4 defaults,user_xattr 1 1

Grab DCS from SVN and run auto-setup

Once these packages have been installed and extended file attributes have been enabled, we will begin setting up the CalendarServer as your regular, non-root user.

# Directory to hold CalendarServer checkout and its dependencies

mkdir CalendarServer

cd CalendarServer

# Checkout the code from the repo

svn checkout http://svn.calendarserver.org/repository/calendarserver/CalendarServer/tags/release/CalendarServer-2.4 CalendarServer-2.4

cd CalendarServer-2.4

# Start auto-setup

./run -s

Auto-setup will now attempt to grab any missing dependencies for CalendarServer an will unpack and patch them accordingly. You may find that the download for PyDirector stalls - if so, hit to abort setup and download it manually:

pushd ..

wget http://downloads.sourceforge.net/pythondirector/pydirector-1.0.0.tar.gz

tar xfz pydirector-1.0.0.tar.gz

popd

# Resume unpacking

./run -s

Prepare for installation

Since DCS bundles a modified version of Twisted as well as a few other projects (such as pydirector), we will now prepare an installation root folder to avoid conflicts with system libraries (i.e., Twisted if it has been installed from the Fedora repos). This code will be run as root.

su -

# setup data & document roots

mkdir -p /srv/CalendarServer/{Data,Documents}

chown -R daemon:daemon /srv/CalendarServer/

# setup installation root

mkdir -p /opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd

mkdir -p /opt/CalendarServer/var/run/caldavd

mkdir -p /opt/CalendarServer/var/log/caldavd

Install DCS and configure the server instance

The last step is to install DCS from the Subversion checkout we made earlier into the installation root. Replace /home/regularuser with the actual path to the home directory of your regular user.

# install DCS to installation root

cd /home/regularuser/CalendarServer/CalendarServer-2.4

./run -i /opt/CalendarServer

rm -rf /opt/CalendarServer/usr/caldavd/caldavd.plist

# copy sample configuration files

cp conf/servertoserver-test.xml /opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/servertoserver.xml

cp conf/auth/accounts.xml /opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/accounts.xml

cp conf/caldavd-test.plist /opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/caldavd.plist

cp conf/sudoers.plist /opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/sudoers.plist

# change permissions; passwords are stored plaintext!

chmod 600 /opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/*

I have reported bugs #390 and #391 about problems with the setup script on 64-bit machines as well as a problem if a custom destination installation directory is used (which we did). This bit of code works around both of the bugs:

# 64-bit fix - see https://trac.calendarserver.org/ticket/391

sitelib="$(python -c 'from distutils.sysconfig import get_python_lib; print(get_python_lib())')"

sitearch="$(python -c 'from distutils.sysconfig import get_python_lib; print(get_python_lib(1))')"

if [ "$sitelib" != "$sitearch" ];then

mv /opt/CalendarServer"${sitelib}"/twisted/plugins/caldav.py* /opt/CalendarServer"${sitearch}"/twisted/plugins

# PYTHONPATH fix for 64-bit - see https://trac.calendarserver.org/ticket/390

sed -i.orig 's|PYTHONPATH="'"${sitelib}"'|DESTDIR=/opt/CalendarServer

PYTHONPATH="${DESTDIR}'"${sitelib}"':${DESTDIR}'"${sitearch}"':|' /opt/CalendarServer/usr/bin/caldavd

else

# PYTHONPATH fix for 32-bit - see https://trac.calendarserver.org/ticket/390

sed -i.orig 's|PYTHONPATH="'"${sitelib}"'|DESTDIR=/opt/CalendarServer

PYTHONPATH="${DESTDIR}'"${sitelib}"':|' /opt/CalendarServer/usr/bin/caldavd

fi

If you would like your server to use SSL (highly recommended), you will need to generate a certificate. If you have a certificate and key ready to install, place it in /opt/CalendarServer/etc/tls . If not, you can easily generate a free self-signed one:

# Generate SSL keys

mkdir /opt/CalendarServer/etc/tls

openssl req -new -newkey rsa:1024 -days 365 -nodes -x509 -keyout www.example.com.key -out www.example.com.crt

Now, edit /opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/caldavd.plist in your favorite editor and configure the server as follows:



ServerHostName

example.com # Data roots



DataRoot

/srv/CalendarServer/Data/





DocumentRoot

/srv/CalendarServer/Documents/ # Test accounts configuration



DirectoryService



type

twistedcaldav.directory.xmlfile.XMLDirectoryService



params



xmlFile

/opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/accounts.xml



# Sudoers configuration



SudoersFile

/opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/sudoers.plist # Delete this section



Wiki



Enabled



Cookie

sessionID

URL

http://127.0.0.1/RPC2

UserMethod

userForSession

WikiMethod

accessLevelForUserWikiCalendar

# logging



AccessLogFile

/opt/CalendarServer/var/log/caldavd/access.log

RotateAccessLog



ErrorLogFile

/opt/CalendarServer/var/log/caldavd/error.log

DefaultLogLevel

info

# a bit further down…



GlobalStatsSocket

/opt/CalendarServer/var/run/caldavd/caldavd-stats.sock

#



ServerStatsFile

/opt/CalendarServer/var/log/caldavd/stats.plist





PIDFile

/opt/CalendarServer/var/run/caldavd/caldavd.pid # SSL



SSLCertificate

/opt/CalendarServer/etc/tls/www.example.com.crt





SSLPrivateKey

/opt/CalendarServer/etc/tls/www.example.com.key # Privilege drop





UserName

daemon



GroupName

daemon



ProcessType

Combined # iSchedule server-to-server settings



iSchedule



Enabled



AddressPatterns





Servers

/opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/servertoserver.xml

# Communication socket



ControlSocket

/opt/CalendarServer/var/run/caldavd/caldavd.sock # Twisted





Twisted



twistd

/opt/CalendarServer/usr/bin/twistd

# Load balancer

PythonDirector



pydir

/opt/CalendarServer/usr/bin/pydir.py ConfigFile

/opt/CalendarServer/etc/pydir.xml ControlSocket

/opt/CalendarServer/var/run/caldavd/caldavd-pydir.sock



...Profit!

Try starting the server!

/opt/CalendarServer/usr/bin/caldavd -T /opt/CalendarServer/usr/bin/twistd -f /opt/CalendarServer/etc/caldavd/caldavd.plist -X

If all goes well, press to kill the process and then daemonize it: